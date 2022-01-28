"Appointing someone to the Supreme Court can have profound effects..." What the Supreme Court Justice nomination process looks like

Washington, D.C. (WTHI)- It is a president's constitutional right to elect justices to the Supreme court.
Now, President Biden will have a chance to do just that. Indiana University law professor Steve Sanders said this act is a great honor for a president.
"Appointing someone to the Supreme Court can have profound effects on the law, the constitution and on this country," he said.
More recently, the election of a justice has meant something more.
"It has also become an opportunity for presidents to signal their priorities in terms of identity and representation as well," Sanders said.
A move President Biden plans to make. Biden has reaffirmed his campaign promise to appoint the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.
Still, Sanders said Biden will need to sell his nominee to make sure the Senate Democrats are on his side.
"Biden needs every single one of the 50 democratic senators in the congress," He said. "Plus, his vice president who will break the tie."
Sanders said any stragglers will prevent Biden's nominee from being appointed.
With a new justice comes the matter of ideology, Sanders said the new appointment won't drastically change the already conservative-leaning court. But, he said ideology should not be important when it comes to the Supreme Court and its cases, something he shares with his students.
"We like to resist the idea that everything is just about politics," he said. "That every justice is completely predictable because sometimes they're not."