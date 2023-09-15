 Skip to main content
Applications open for (Indianapolis) 500 Princess Program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Attention all Indiana college-age women - applications are now being accepted for the 2024 500 Festival Princess program.

Thirty-three women will be selected to serve as ambassadors of their college or university, the 500 Festival, and the Indianapolis 500.

They're looking for women who demonstrate exceptional leadership skills, community involvement, service to others and strong Hoosier spirit.

Each 500 Festival princess selected will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Plus, these women will gain leadership development skills and unique professional development and networking opportunities.

The deadline" to apply is January 7. Learn how to do that here. The 500 Festival Princess program has been around since 1959.

Learn how to apply here. 

