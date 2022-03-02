Applications open for Hoosier families to receive pre-k funding

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River, White River, Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the East Fork
White River from Rivervale downstream, White River at Petersburg and
Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.
Moderate flooding remains on the Wabash at Mount Carmel. All three
rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7 and flooding on the East Fork White is
expected to last until March 3.

Upcoming rainfall early next week may bring renewed rises to area
waterways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Thursday afternoon by around
1245 PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Wednesday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage early Friday
afternoon to 11.2 feet.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Applications open for Hoosier families to receive pre-k funding

  • 0
On My Way Pre-K

INDIANAPOLIS - Hoosier families can apply for grants to receive free, high-quality, pre-kindergarten education through the On My Way Pre-K program.

On My Way Pre-K awards grants to 4-year-old children from low-income families so that they may have access to a high-quality pre-K program the year before they begin kindergarten. Families who receive a grant may use the grant at any approved On My Way Pre-K program throughout the state. More than 15,000 Hoosier children have attended pre-K through a grant from the On My Way Pre-K program since it began in 2015. 

"We are always happy to enroll new students in On My Way Pre-K, but this year is especially exciting since we recently released results of a Purdue University long-term study showing that children who attend On My Way Pre-K are better prepared for school and that the benefits continue well into elementary school," said Nicole Norvell, director of FSSA's Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning. "We are eager to enroll a new group of young Hoosiers to benefit from the great early start this program provides for their learning."

ELIGIBILITY

For the 2022-2023 school year, a child is eligible for an On My Way Pre-K voucher if they will be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2022, and plan to start kindergarten in the 2023-2024 school year. An eligible child must live in a household with an income below 127% of the federal poverty level and have parents or guardians who are working, going to school, attending job training or searching for employment.

A limited number of vouchers is available for children who will be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2022, live in a household with an income up to 185% of the federal poverty level, and have:

  • A parent/guardian who is working, attending job training or an educational program, looking for employment OR
  • A parent/guardian who receives Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income benefits

HOW TO APPLY

Families can search approved providers at www.ChildCareFinder.IN.gov.  

An easy-to-use, online application called “Early Ed Connect” serves as the application for both On My Way Pre-K and child care assistance provided in Indiana via the federal Child Care Development Fund or “CCDF.” Early Ed Connect offers the benefits of easier attachment of documents and notification of successful submission.

Information about the program and the link to apply can be found at OnMyWayPreK.org. Families may call 800-299-1627 for assistance from an early learning referral specialist or for other questions about On My Way Pre-K.

