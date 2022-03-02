Applications open for Hoosier families to receive pre-k funding

INDIANAPOLIS - Hoosier families can apply for grants to receive free, high-quality, pre-kindergarten education through the On My Way Pre-K program.
On My Way Pre-K awards grants to 4-year-old children from low-income families so that they may have access to a high-quality pre-K program the year before they begin kindergarten. Families who receive a grant may use the grant at any approved On My Way Pre-K program throughout the state. More than 15,000 Hoosier children have attended pre-K through a grant from the On My Way Pre-K program since it began in 2015.
"We are always happy to enroll new students in On My Way Pre-K, but this year is especially exciting since we recently released results of a Purdue University long-term study showing that children who attend On My Way Pre-K are better prepared for school and that the benefits continue well into elementary school," said Nicole Norvell, director of FSSA's Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning. "We are eager to enroll a new group of young Hoosiers to benefit from the great early start this program provides for their learning."
ELIGIBILITY
For the 2022-2023 school year, a child is eligible for an On My Way Pre-K voucher if they will be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2022, and plan to start kindergarten in the 2023-2024 school year. An eligible child must live in a household with an income below 127% of the federal poverty level and have parents or guardians who are working, going to school, attending job training or searching for employment.
A limited number of vouchers is available for children who will be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2022, live in a household with an income up to 185% of the federal poverty level, and have:
- A parent/guardian who is working, attending job training or an educational program, looking for employment OR
- A parent/guardian who receives Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income benefits
HOW TO APPLY
Families can search approved providers at www.ChildCareFinder.IN.gov.
An easy-to-use, online application called “Early Ed Connect” serves as the application for both On My Way Pre-K and child care assistance provided in Indiana via the federal Child Care Development Fund or “CCDF.” Early Ed Connect offers the benefits of easier attachment of documents and notification of successful submission.
Information about the program and the link to apply can be found at OnMyWayPreK.org. Families may call 800-299-1627 for assistance from an early learning referral specialist or for other questions about On My Way Pre-K.