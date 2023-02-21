Applications being accepted for next Wabash Valley Leadership Institute cohort

Eleventh Cohort (photo provided by SMWC)

The eleventh session of the Wabash Valley Leadership Institute was conducted in May 2022. Participants included:

Josh Alsip, Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce

Terry Bowe, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College

Dorothy Chambers, United Way of the Wabash Valley

Nick Frey, Elanco Animal Health

Brady Hansel, The Hometown Savings Bank

Ian Hartsook, Elanco Animal Health

Justin Hickman, Bon Appetit

Theo Hull, Mental Health America of West Central Indiana

Yin Wai (Vanessa) Li, Novelis

Michelle Mouton, Ivy Tech Community College

Kevin Murphy, Honey Creek Fire Department

Jamie Woodruff, City of Sullivan