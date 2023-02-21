Applications being accepted for next Wabash Valley Leadership Institute cohort

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Applications are now being accepted for the next cohort of the Wabash Valley Leadership Institute.
On Tuesday, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College announced the next event is the week of May 22. Fifteen participants are selected for each cohort based on their display of upward mobility behaviors such as patience, fortitude, humility and accountability.
The program involves self-assessments, lectures, case study reviews, team-building exercises, and peer coaching. Participants will leave with the skills to build teams, use conflict resolution skills effectively, and build personal leadership skills. The workshops require overnight stays Monday through Friday in Les Bois Hall on the campus of SMWC.
Applications are being accepted through April 21. Interested individuals can apply online.
The Wabash Valley Leadership Institute is open to adult learners from Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties. Participants will receive three credit hours towards the Master of Leadership Development program or the Master of Healthcare Administration program.