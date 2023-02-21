 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From noon to 10 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southerly winds increase during the
afternoon and evening hours across most of Central Indiana. Any
shower or thunderstorm that develops within the windy
environment will have the potential to produce even stronger
wind gusts up to 60 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Applications being accepted for next Wabash Valley Leadership Institute cohort

  • 0
Wabash Valley Leadership Institute

Eleventh Cohort (photo provided by SMWC)

The eleventh session of the Wabash Valley Leadership Institute was conducted in May 2022. Participants included:

Josh Alsip, Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce

Terry Bowe, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College

Dorothy Chambers, United Way of the Wabash Valley

Nick Frey, Elanco Animal Health

Brady Hansel, The Hometown Savings Bank

Ian Hartsook, Elanco Animal Health

Justin Hickman, Bon Appetit

Theo Hull, Mental Health America of West Central Indiana

Yin Wai (Vanessa) Li, Novelis

Michelle Mouton, Ivy Tech Community College

Kevin Murphy, Honey Creek Fire Department

Jamie Woodruff, City of Sullivan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Applications are now being accepted for the next cohort of the Wabash Valley Leadership Institute.

On Tuesday, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College announced the next event is the week of May 22. Fifteen participants are selected for each cohort based on their display of upward mobility behaviors such as patience, fortitude, humility and accountability.

The program involves self-assessments, lectures, case study reviews, team-building exercises, and peer coaching. Participants will leave with the skills to build teams, use conflict resolution skills effectively, and build personal leadership skills. The workshops require overnight stays Monday through Friday in Les Bois Hall on the campus of SMWC. 

Applications are being accepted through April 21. Interested individuals can apply online

The Wabash Valley Leadership Institute is open to adult learners from Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties. Participants will receive three credit hours towards the Master of Leadership Development program or the Master of Healthcare Administration program.

