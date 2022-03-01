Apple suspends all product sales in Russia

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River, White River, Wabash River.



.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork
White, lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring
on the Wabash River at Mount Carmel. The crest on the Wabash River
is past Mount Carmel, the crest on the White River is past Hazleton,
and the crest on the East Fork White River is past Shoals.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last as long as about March 8.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until about March 3.

Upcoming rainfall early next week may bring renewed rises to area
waterways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Wednesday afternoon by around
100 PM EST /1200 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 17.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Tuesday was 18.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 9.5 feet Friday,
March 11.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River, White River, Wabash River.



.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork
White, lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring
on the Wabash River at Mount Carmel. The crest on the Wabash River
is past Mount Carmel, the crest on the White River is past Hazleton,
and the crest on the East Fork White River is past Shoals.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last as long as about March 8.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until about March 3.

Upcoming rainfall early next week may bring renewed rises to area
waterways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Wednesday afternoon by around
100 PM EST /1200 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM CST Tuesday /10:30 PM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
19.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM CST Tuesday /10:30 PM EST Tuesday/ was 20.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday evening and continue falling to 10.3 feet
Friday, March 11.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Apple suspends all product sales in Russia

  • 0
How to access AT&T and Verizon's new super fast 5G networks

Many mobile device users in the United States now have access to fast internet speeds stemming from the rollout of Verizon and AT&T new C-band 5G networks earlier this week, and pictured, a customer holds a new Apple Inc. iPhone 12 Pro at an Apple Inc. store in San Francisco, California, on October 23, 2020.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) -- Apple has stopped selling all of its products in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine, the company announced Tuesday.

The company said in a statement that it is "deeply concerned" about the Russian invasion and that in response, it has "paused all product sales" in the country. Apple also said it has moved to limit access to digital services, such as Apple Pay, inside Russia, and restricted the availability of Russian state media applications outside the country.

"Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia," Apple said. "And we have disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens."

Apple's decision comes as tech companies have faced increasing public pressure to act against Russia. The Ukrainian government last week had asked Apple to stop offering its app store in Russia, but some security and democracy experts said that that could harm Russian users who are protesting the Kremlin and who rely on Western tools to organize.

Facebook, YouTube and Twitter have all begun cracking down on content shared by Russian media amid intensifying pressure from European officials to act against pro-Russian propaganda. Netflix also said it is refusing to air Russian state TV channels in the country.

Following news of Apple's decision on Tuesday, Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook should "finish the job" and again urged the company to "block" access to its app store in Russia.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.