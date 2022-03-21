 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and at Montezuma.

.Rainfall totals near an inch from this past Friday-Saturday have
led to minor flooding on the Wabash at Lafayette and at Montezuma.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 17.4 feet early Friday
morning. It is then expected to fall below flood stage Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Apple services including App Store, Apple Music and iCloud hit by outage

  • 0
Apple outage

The Apple logo is seen at the entrance of an Apple store in Washington, DC, on September 14, 2021. - Apple users were urged on Tuesday to update their devices after the tech giant announced a fix for a major software flaw that allows the Pegasus spyware to be installed on phones without so much as a click. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

 NICHOLAS KAMM

 (CNN) -- A number of Apple services were hit by an outage beginning around 1 p.m. ET on Monday.

Apple acknowledged 11 outages on its systems services page as of 1:30 p.m. ET, including issues impacting its App Store, Apple Music and iCloud.

The company did not disclose the cause of the outage on its system services page. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

There were thousands of user reports on the outage-detecting site Down Detector of issues with iMessage and iCloud on Monday afternoon. The number of outages reported with the services peaked quickly and has since receded.

