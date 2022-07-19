 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby and Rush
Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Apple agrees to pay $50 million to settle issues related to its 'butterfly' keyboards

  • 0
Apple has agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class action lawsuit from customers who say they experienced failures related to the so-called "butterfly" keyboards included for years on certain MacBook laptops.

 Stephen Lam/Getty Images

Apple has agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class action lawsuit from customers who say they experienced failures related to the so-called "butterfly" keyboards included for years on certain MacBook laptops.

The proposed settlement, which still requires a judge's approval, was indicated in court documents filed Monday in San Jose, California.

The much criticized keyboards were initially intended to help slim down laptops and included on MacBooks released from 2015 to 2019. Unlike most laptop keyboards that use a "scissor mechanism" — two interlocking switches that click together when the key is pressed — Apple's butterfly method has mirrored switches that expand like wings.

But this design element ended up making the keyboards prone to trapping dust and debris. Customers have long complained about the apparent faultiness of the keyboards and its sticky or easily-broken keys. An intentionally typo-ridden Wall Street Journal column in 2019 famously slammed the keyboards' flaws, and an influential tech blogger called the keyboards the "worst products in Apple history" that same year.

Under the proposed settlement, customers who had to replace multiple keyboards can expect payouts up to $395 and those who had a single keyboard replaced can expect around $125, according to the filing. Customers who had obtained key cap replacements can expect a $50 payout.

Apple did not immediately respond to CNN Business' request for comment Tuesday. As part of the settlement agreement, Apple denied any wrongdoing and denied that any MacBooks are defective.

Over the years, Apple has proposed various fixes and redesigns for the "butterfly" keyboard. In 2019, Apple reverted back to the more traditional scissor-style keyboard.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

