APEX Clean Energy names grant recipients

Three communities will benefit from a community grant program.
APEX Clean Energy awarded its latest round of Brouilletts Creek Solar Community grants.
The recipients are South Vermillion Middle School's robotics team, Friends of Ernie Pyle, and the Town of Fairview Park.
The program supports organizations that improve community health and recreation, economic development, environmental sustainability, and education.
The program has provided nearly $40,000 in grants to 14 causes since it started last year.