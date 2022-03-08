"Anything we can do to better our situation is a step forward," - Pay raises are coming for Vigo County jail staff employees

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley county is seeing salary raises for all jail staff.
Tuesday evening, the Vigo County council made a motion to raise salaries from just under $18.00 up to $19.00. However, this salary increase is not nearly as much as what was originally proposed.
Some may call it a small pay bump, but Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse hopes it'll make a big difference.
"Anything we can do to better our situation is a step forward," Sheriff Plasse said. "It's progress. It will ensure we have a safe jail, safe inmates, and safe staff. That is our ultimate goal, to run a safe and efficient jail."
Sheriff Plasse originally proposed raising base salaries to $22.00. But Vigo County Council president Aaron Loudermilk, along with other council Republicans said this was too much for the county's budget.
"If we did, in fact, do the $22.00 per hour, and then we would do it for dispatchers, community correctional workers, juvenile center workers, and then an increase for deputies would likely come then at some point the money is going to run out," Loudermilk said. "So, what are you going to do? Cut services? Potentially lay people off? I don't want to start that domino effect."
Loudermilk goes on to say he believes the increase is still significant and impactful…
"We gave a $1.04 increase, which is about 5.5%, roughly, which is a healthy increase in any industry," he said. "People look at it that it's just a dollar, but that $1.00 increase on a [hourly] salary is about $2100 dollars [more] per year."
However, on the other side, the three council Democrats all voted no to the salary raise. But it wasn't because they didn't support the pay increase. They say they wanted to see more.
"I don't think a dollar an hour [more] would make a difference in my decision if I wanted to work in a jail or not," Todd Thacker, a member of the Vigo County Council, said. "I look at it is, we are seeing an era right now where we have a shortage of manpower right now, and a dollar an hour [more], I don't think, is an attractive enough feature."
No matter what the decision, Sheriff Plasse says he's glad to see progress in the pay for jail staff workers.
"Again, it's a step forward," he said. "It's more than they were making when we came here."
The Vigo County Council will come back together in April to discuss further stipends and benefits for staff, as well as potentially raising that $19.00 base salary even higher.