"Anything we can do to better our situation is a step forward," - Pay raises are coming for Vigo County jail staff employees

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages
are rising again due to previous rainfall over the weekend. Minor
flooding is largely expected, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land.  Moderate flooding in the Seymour area
on the East Fork White River is expected to persist into Thursday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Wednesday afternoon by around
100 PM EST /1200 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.6
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"Anything we can do to better our situation is a step forward," - Pay raises are coming for Vigo County jail staff employees

  • Updated
  • 0
VIGO COUNTY JAIL STAFF PAY

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley county is seeing salary raises for all jail staff.

Tuesday evening, the Vigo County council made a motion to raise salaries from just under $18.00 up to $19.00. However, this salary increase is not nearly as much as what was originally proposed.

Some may call it a small pay bump, but Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse hopes it'll make a big difference.

"Anything we can do to better our situation is a step forward," Sheriff Plasse said. "It's progress. It will ensure we have a safe jail, safe inmates, and safe staff. That is our ultimate goal, to run a safe and efficient jail."

Sheriff Plasse originally proposed raising base salaries to $22.00. But Vigo County Council president Aaron Loudermilk, along with other council Republicans said this was too much for the county's budget.

"If we did, in fact, do the $22.00 per hour, and then we would do it for dispatchers, community correctional workers, juvenile center workers, and then an increase for deputies would likely come then at some point the money is going to run out," Loudermilk said. "So, what are you going to do? Cut services? Potentially lay people off? I don't want to start that domino effect."

Loudermilk goes on to say he believes the increase is still significant and impactful…

"We gave a $1.04 increase, which is about 5.5%, roughly, which is a healthy increase in any industry," he said. "People look at it that it's just a dollar, but that $1.00 increase on a [hourly] salary is about $2100 dollars [more] per year."

However, on the other side, the three council Democrats all voted no to the salary raise. But it wasn't because they didn't support the pay increase. They say they wanted to see more.

"I don't think a dollar an hour [more] would make a difference in my decision if I wanted to work in a jail or not," Todd Thacker, a member of the Vigo County Council, said. "I look at it is, we are seeing an era right now where we have a shortage of manpower right now, and a dollar an hour [more], I don't think, is an attractive enough feature."

No matter what the decision, Sheriff Plasse says he's glad to see progress in the pay for jail staff workers.

"Again, it's a step forward," he said. "It's more than they were making when we came here."

The Vigo County Council will come back together in April to discuss further stipends and benefits for staff, as well as potentially raising that $19.00 base salary even higher.

