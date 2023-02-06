"Any disasters you have, you need to have a plan." Local emergency planning committee holds meeting

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan County local emergency planning committee came together for its first meeting of 2023 on Monday. Plans for new training exercises were highlighted by differing emergency services throughout the county.
The committee is responsible for emergency response plans throughout Sullivan county. The 2023 training exercises were the main talking point in Monday's meeting.
Rob Robertson, fire chief of the city of Sullivan, announced that he would continue as chairman of the board. He says training exercises will look much different this year.
"Because of COVID-19, we weren't able to hold meetings like we were supposed to and actually get together to do the exercises that we needed to do and everything so we waived those for last year, for the last two years, actually."
Those upcoming training sessions include tabletop exercises for all emergency services. Tabletop exercises are simply a meeting where emergency plans are discussed before on-site training begins.
Robertson says it is important to have a plan before it is actually needed.
"Any disasters you have, you need to have a plan on what could happen", he said. "What are you going to do when things happen like that?"
He also says backup plans are crucially important.
"Maybe the plan that you play is not going to work out exactly the way that it should, but you always have a good idea of what you are going to do and what resources you have to be able to take care of the problem."
Robertson also mentioned that, yes, it is just training but situations like this need to be treated as life or death because, in some situations, it actually is.