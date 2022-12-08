Anti-Semitic rhetoric sweeping through the country and the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is no questioning that anti-Semitic rhetoric has been around for hundreds of years. But recently, hate speech has been on the rise by those with a large influence.
To be anti-Semitic is to be hostile against Jewish people. In the last few weeks, many celebrities have made headline news for being just that.
I spoke to Troy Fears, the executive director of the Candles Holocaust
Museum and Education Center, on how he feels about those speaking out against the Jewish community.
"Yeah, it is disappointing that these folks, social media influencers who have thousands if not millions of followers, post these anti-Semitic or kinds of rhetoric of hate and bigotry," he said.
According to one study, anti-Semitic attacks have increased 34% in 2022 alone. Fears spoke om how quickly one form of anti-Semitism can negatively impact an entire group of people.
"What is disappointing is it doesn't take, you know, it can be one follower or a group of followers that could take action and usually do something that is scary." he said.
Fears says stopping hate speech begins at the local level. He says the best way is through teaching.
"I think education is the biggest proponent to stopping hatred and bigotry," he said. "That is what we try to do here at Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center...educate anyone who walks in our doors or visits our website."
Fears went on to mention that in his 18-months at the museum there have been five instances of anti-Semitism at the Holocaust museum.