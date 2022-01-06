Another Wabash Valley hospital requests Indiana National Guard support amid rising hospitalization numbers

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River in south central Indiana.

White River in southwest Indiana.

Wabash River in west and southwest Indiana.

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. As of Thursday morning...
the crest on the Wabash is currently near Mount Carmel...and the
crest on the White River is currently near Hazleton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM
CST /1230 AM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 8.1 feet Sunday, January
16.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River in south central Indiana.

White River in southwest Indiana.

Wabash River in west and southwest Indiana.

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. As of Thursday morning...
the crest on the Wabash is currently near Mount Carmel...and the
crest on the White River is currently near Hazleton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM
CST /1230 AM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was
17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ was
18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 8.7 feet Sunday,
January 16.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS TONIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING...

The coldest airmass of the season so far will expand into central
Indiana tonight and Friday. Lows overnight will drop into the
single digits. Winds at 10 to 15 mph tonight will produce subzero
wind chills...with the possibility for wind chills as low as -12
to -10 degrees over northern portions of central Indiana.

Make sure to dress warmly if outside tonight or Friday morning.

Another Wabash Valley hospital requests Indiana National Guard support amid rising hospitalization numbers

  • Updated
  • 0
Greene County General Hospital

WTHI File Photo 

 By Chris Essex

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Wabash Valley hospital says it needs help amid rising COVID-19 numbers.

On Thursday, the Greene County General Hospital said it had requested help from the Indiana National Guard.

In a statement, hospital officials said they'd requested help from the guard to support the hospital and clinics' staffing needs.

Specific hospitalization numbers for the hospital were not immediately available, but officials said the hospital is seeing an increase in both COVID-19 patients and non-COVID patients.

The National Guard committed to sending a six-person team to assist staff.

"GCGH, like most other hospitals in the country, is facing obstacles with high volumes of patients and trouble with staffing shortages. These shortages are not from employees being fired or quitting due to vaccine mandates. These shortages are a result of tired and sick healthcare workers who are struggling to continue helping others. The shortage or workers, supplies, medications, and blood products will affect everyone's healthcare in the coming days. Please do your part to avoid Covid-19 and stay safe and healthy," GCGH's Chief Medical Officer, Michael Gamble, MD, said in a written statement.

Union Health

We first told you last month; the National Guard deployed to Union Health to assist with a COVID-19 surge.

Union Health told us the soldiers will be used in several different roles - including clinical and general support.

National Guard Response

A representative with the National Guard told us their Hospital Recovery Support Team typically has two medics. The medic will help collect vitals, run IVs, and collect blood.

Four more service members will generally help with non-patient care things. This includes room cleaning, food delivery, paperwork and restocking supplies.

The National Guard told us they have the capabilities to handle more, but the specifics depend on the hospital demand.

Tags

Recommended for you