Another Wabash Valley hospital requests Indiana National Guard support amid rising hospitalization numbers

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Wabash Valley hospital says it needs help amid rising COVID-19 numbers.
On Thursday, the Greene County General Hospital said it had requested help from the Indiana National Guard.
In a statement, hospital officials said they'd requested help from the guard to support the hospital and clinics' staffing needs.
Specific hospitalization numbers for the hospital were not immediately available, but officials said the hospital is seeing an increase in both COVID-19 patients and non-COVID patients.
The National Guard committed to sending a six-person team to assist staff.
"GCGH, like most other hospitals in the country, is facing obstacles with high volumes of patients and trouble with staffing shortages. These shortages are not from employees being fired or quitting due to vaccine mandates. These shortages are a result of tired and sick healthcare workers who are struggling to continue helping others. The shortage or workers, supplies, medications, and blood products will affect everyone's healthcare in the coming days. Please do your part to avoid Covid-19 and stay safe and healthy," GCGH's Chief Medical Officer, Michael Gamble, MD, said in a written statement.
Union Health
We first told you last month; the National Guard deployed to Union Health to assist with a COVID-19 surge.
Union Health told us the soldiers will be used in several different roles - including clinical and general support.
National Guard Response
A representative with the National Guard told us their Hospital Recovery Support Team typically has two medics. The medic will help collect vitals, run IVs, and collect blood.
Four more service members will generally help with non-patient care things. This includes room cleaning, food delivery, paperwork and restocking supplies.
The National Guard told us they have the capabilities to handle more, but the specifics depend on the hospital demand.