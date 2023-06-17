Another successful year for the Quick Quack Trail Run

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Up at the "quack of dawn," racers at Griffin Bike Park gave it their all for the 2023 Quick Quack Trail Run.
The run is a fundraiser for Catholic Charities. The local nonprofit serves the community in many ways, including feeding and housing the needy.
Racers maneuvered through unique obstacles in hopes to win the grand prize: a rubber duck!
One event coordinator shares why it's so special seeing people come out to support the cause.
"You could be helping your neighbor, you could be helping a family member down the street- you never know who you're impacting by just being here today. So, it's always good to get out, help yourself, help your community," said Brittany Earl with Catholic Charities.
Earl shares that over 80 people took part in this year's race.
