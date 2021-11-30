Another school recommended for repurposing under ongoing consolidation efforts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Meadows Elementary School in Vigo County could be repurposed under a new recommendation from the Vigo County School Corporation's consolidation committee.
A presentation for the Meadows Elementary recommendation is on the agenda for a special meeting and public work session set for Wednesday evening. A suggestion for the school's future use includes turning the school into the 'VCSC Learning Lab.'
According to information provided to WTHI-TV in advance of Wednesday's meeting, the VCSC Learning Lab could house items like the NEAT Experience and Let's Get Real/Biztown (Junior Achievement programs), along with other field trip opportunities on a rotating basis. It could also serve as the hub for the elementary virtual school program, house adult education courses, a construction trades classroom, full-day Pre-K classes, and a classroom for students to take an Early Childhood Education pathway course in conjunction with the Pre-K program.
Meadows Elementary already is housing the Boys and Girls Club's after-school and summer programs. The Boys and Girls Club relocated its programming to the school earlier this year under a plan approved by the school board.
Parents, community members, teachers, and administrators serve on the VCSC consolidation committee. They were tasked with identifying an additional school for repurposing as a part of the district's 'rightsizing efforts.'
In January, the school board approved the repurposing and redistricting of Deming and West Vigo elementary schools. Deming became an early learning center. School officials say they didn't see an increase in class sizes in this round of consolidation.
According to the school corporation, Meadows Elementary has fewer than 200 students, is one of the oldest buildings in the district, and was identified by architects as being in poor condition when a study was conducted a few years ago.
Ahead of the meeting, school corporation officials clarified that they don't anticipate class sizes will increase as a result of this option. They also say staff at the school would not lose their jobs if this recommendation becomes reality.
School corporation officials say the public will be able to comment on the consolidation in at least two future board meetings.