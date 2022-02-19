Another fire sparks in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Fires dispersed throughout Terre Haute are continuing to cause problems for locals. In the past several weeks, multiple fires have been reported.
On Saturday, the Terre Haute Fire Department (THFD) says another structure is at a total loss. This is 2400 Tippecanoe Street in Terre Haute. The full structure was knocked down within 15 minutes. They say the vacant structure had been a place for squatters in recent years. The cause is still under investigation.
The fire on Tippecanoe Street is just one of several local fires from the past week.
As of Saturday, THFD Fire Chief Bill Berry says two more fires are still under investigation and remain suspicious.
One of the major fires currently under investigation is from last Sunday. This happened at 1533 First Avenue. The other was a major fire at the old Cricket Box furniture store. This happened in the early morning hours on Monday at 2601 Wabash Avenue.
Chief Berry says both structures are total losses.
Both the THFD and THPD are continuing to investigate the several recent fires in the area. We will continue to bring you new information as it becomes available.