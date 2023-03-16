Anonymous donors help kids get access to book vending machine

ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Rosedale Elementary School are reading in a unique way.
The school recently put up a book vending machine. Students can earn points throughout the week and use those points to buy books.
Teachers at the school applied for grants for the machine.
Some teachers hope the machine will encourage kids to read well after they retire.
"I just think it's so important that kids enjoy books. The smell of them the touch of them. I think for Miss Spence and I; this is our legacy to leave here," Teacher Anna Virostko said.
The book vending machine was paid for by two anonymous donors and a grant from the Parke County Community Foundation.