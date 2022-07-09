Anonymous $30,000 donation helps Clay County Youth Food Delivery Program

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A generous donation to the Clay County Youth Food Delivery Program will ensure deliveries will continue all the way through the end of this summer!
A local organization donated $30,000 to the program on Friday. This organization wishes to remain anonymous.
Those at the food delivery program tell us they have two deliveries remaining totaling $35,000. This donation will cover all of the costs of the food that volunteers will deliver.
Speaking of, the program can always use volunteers to pack and deliver food. To learn how you can help, you can give them a call at (812)-442-6761. You can learn more about the program by clicking here.