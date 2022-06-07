Annual Tablescapes fundraiser set for this weekend - here's what you need to know to check out the event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Arts Illiana is ready to welcome you to its annual fundraiser.
Tablescapes is happening this weekend. Local businesses, organizations, and individuals create table designs.
You can attend and vote for your favorite.
Organizers say the event is a great way to enjoy creativity while supporting the arts.
There will be viewings from 10:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. Friday and Saturday.
You'll need to pay $5 to get in. It's all happening at the ISU Sycamore Banquet Center.
There's also an online silent auction. Learn more about the event here.