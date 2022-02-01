 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO
1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A brief period of sleet and freezing rain followed by
heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations in excess of 7
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Annual Soup Bowl to benefit Catholic Charities Foodbank

  • Updated
  • 0
Soup Bowl benefit bowls

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 12th annual Soup Bowl Benefit for Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank will feature a Soup Passport in place of an in-person event.

The event raises awareness about hunger in the area while raising money for the foodbank to continue supporting local families. The Soup Passport is a collection of coupons to local establishments that will entitle the holder to a free bowl of soup.

You will have two options for this year’s event.

  • For $25, you will receive one (1) Soup Passport and one (1) hand-crafted bowl
  • Individual Soup Passports may be purchased for $20

All items will be available for pick up, drive-thru style, on Saturday, February 5, at Maryland Community Church (4700 S. Highway 46) from 2:00pm – 4:00pm.

Tickets are available online at ccthin.org, or by phone at (812) 232-1447, Option 3. 

Participating businesses include:

  • Baesler's Market
  • Cackleberries
  • Dawgleg Restaurant at Idle Creek
  • Federal Coffee + Fine Foods
  • Gerrie's Italian
  • Grand Traverse Pie Company
  • Honeysuckle Hill Bee-stro
  • J. Ford’s Black Angus
  • Little Bear Coffee Co.
  • New Day Cafe Restaurant and Pancake House 
  • OyVey Jewish Bakery and Delicatessen
  • Piloni’s Italian Restaurant
  • Royal Mandarin Express
  • Stables Steakhouse
  • Saratoga Restaurant 

The benefit will also offer a virtual auction of bowls, handmade by local artists. 