Annual Soup Bowl to benefit Catholic Charities Foodbank

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 12th annual Soup Bowl Benefit for Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank will feature a Soup Passport in place of an in-person event.
The event raises awareness about hunger in the area while raising money for the foodbank to continue supporting local families. The Soup Passport is a collection of coupons to local establishments that will entitle the holder to a free bowl of soup.
You will have two options for this year’s event.
- For $25, you will receive one (1) Soup Passport and one (1) hand-crafted bowl
- Individual Soup Passports may be purchased for $20
All items will be available for pick up, drive-thru style, on Saturday, February 5, at Maryland Community Church (4700 S. Highway 46) from 2:00pm – 4:00pm.
Tickets are available online at ccthin.org, or by phone at (812) 232-1447, Option 3.
Participating businesses include:
- Baesler's Market
- Cackleberries
- Dawgleg Restaurant at Idle Creek
- Federal Coffee + Fine Foods
- Gerrie's Italian
- Grand Traverse Pie Company
- Honeysuckle Hill Bee-stro
- J. Ford’s Black Angus
- Little Bear Coffee Co.
- New Day Cafe Restaurant and Pancake House
- OyVey Jewish Bakery and Delicatessen
- Piloni’s Italian Restaurant
- Royal Mandarin Express
- Stables Steakhouse
- Saratoga Restaurant
The benefit will also offer a virtual auction of bowls, handmade by local artists.