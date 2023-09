TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2023 Replay Runway was a success; now, organizers are sharing how much money was raised.

The event is hosted by ReTHink Inc, a local non-profit dedicated to making the Wabash Valley a clean and green place.

This year's fundraiser brought in $28,841. That money will go to keeping the non-profit's store open and pay bills.

News 10's Heather Good took part in the event and won the top spot for judge's choice.