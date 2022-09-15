Annual mum sale set for this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fall is almost here. The Honey Creek Garden Club is hosting its annual mum sale this weekend.
At the sale, you'll be able to find some beautiful additions to your yard while supporting a good cause at the same time.
Money from sales will help to fund scholarships for students in agriculture, horticulture, and similar fields.
The group will also have other fall items for sale like: straw, pumpkins, and gourds.
It is happening on Saturday from 8:00 in the morning until noon at 2001 South 13th Street in Terre Haute.