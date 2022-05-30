Annual Memorial Day 5K brings dozens to Deming Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People showed their appreciation for service members by lacing up on Monday.
The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation department hosted its annual Memorial Day 5K and Fun Run.
Dozens of people showed up at Deming Park this morning to participate in the event.
Organizers were excited to see so many people show up today.
"We're part of recreation. That's what we do. We want to see the community healthy and active, and they're enjoying a beautiful trail," Jennifer Johnson, the Assistant Director of Recreations, said.
This is the event's 10th year.