Annual light your way christmas parade is open for entries

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now's your chance to take part in this year's Light Your Way Christmas parade!
Many may still be preparing for Halloween, but it's never a bad idea to think ahead.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Miracle on 7th Street are partnering up to put on the 2022 Light Your Way parade. Registration for the parade is open for registration. The school and organization are welcoming businesses, groups, and organizations to participate.
The parade will be on December 3 starting at 6 P.M. It will go through downtown Terre Haute.
Openings for the parade are limited, and registration is due by November 28.
The theme of the parade is anything Christmas. Three participants will be awarded for: being the best overall, being the most creative, and having the most lights.
You can learn more about the event, rules, and where to apply here.