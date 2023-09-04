Annual Labor Day parade impacts local businesses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Monday morning, thousands gathered on Wabash Ave. to take place in the Labor Day parade. Many businesses stayed closed for the holiday. For those that stayed open, they were able to take advantage of everyone flocking downtown.
Many groups walked in this year's parade, including companies, labor unions, fire departments, and high school marching bands. While most get to spend the holiday away from work, there were a few local businesses that were open to welcome in the large crowd.
"So we are open today hoping that, you know, folks come down and visit the coffee shop and experience everything that downtown has to offer," Kris Kraut, owner of Federal Coffee says. "We have a lot of businesses that are open today and we are excited to be open, you know, just happy to be out."
Kraut says this is his businesses' first year staying open for Labor Day. he says it's a lot of hard work to keep a business going on a normal day. But during a holiday, there's even more work that goes into it. Because of that, he wanted to make sure they were ready for anything.
"Extra cold brew, extra beans on hand, extra milk...we hope to see some kids out that will maybe come in and have some caffeine and go home a little excited," he said. "It is a great sense of community downtown."
Kraut says his favorite part of today was seeing visitors from out of town come by for the first time.
"It's just really cool, people who maybe not visit our area or recreate downtown will be here," he said. "It's good exposure for us and we are keeping the hours a little shorter today so we can have a little bit of a holiday too."
News 10 spoke with Kraut following the parade. He says it was an absolute success and it's all thanks to the Labor Day holiday celebration.