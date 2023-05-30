Annual kids safety camp coming to Vincennes

The Vincennes Fire Department is hosting its annual kids safety camp.
The event, which is geared toward kids ages 9-12, will take place at Wabash Trails Park from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. July 26-27.
the camp includes:
-VTFD: fire safety, water safety, fire extinguishers, escape plans, CPR
-Knox County Central Dispatch: the importance of 911
-Good Samaritan Hospital: stop the bleed
-Good Samaritan EMS: ambulance tour and information
-IU Llifeline: helicopter tour and information
-Knox County DNR: safety sam and atv safety
-Knox County Sheriff Department: K-9 demonstration
-WIN energy: electrical safety
The cost is $10 per child. Lunch will be provided both days and children will receive a T-shirt.
Register at https://forms.gle/ktlvzjahgzyzeqky6