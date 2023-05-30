 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Tuesday
May 30th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Annual kids safety camp coming to Vincennes

The Vincennes Fire Department is hosting its annual kids safety camp.

The event, which is geared toward kids ages 9-12, will take place at Wabash Trails Park from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. July 26-27.

the camp includes:

-VTFD: fire safety, water safety, fire extinguishers, escape plans, CPR

-Knox County Central Dispatch: the importance of 911

-Good Samaritan Hospital: stop the bleed

-Good Samaritan EMS: ambulance tour and information

-IU Llifeline: helicopter tour and information

-Knox County DNR: safety sam and atv safety

-Knox County Sheriff Department: K-9 demonstration

-WIN energy: electrical safety

The cost is $10 per child. Lunch will be provided both days and children will receive a T-shirt.

Register at https://forms.gle/ktlvzjahgzyzeqky6

