Annual ham giveaway for families in need is coming up this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local family and non-profit are doing their part to ensure everyone can enjoy a Christmas dinner.
Terre Haute Catholic Charities food bank partnered with Bill and Sally Stewart to give out 250 hams to families in need.
The Stewarts have donated hams to the food bank for years. Families will receive produce, dairy, and sweets along with the ham.
Food will be given first come, first serve, and they will be giving out one ham per family.
"We always have people who are going to line up early. So we just ask that you have patience and remember that everyone's there for the same reason- to try and get something special for Christmas," Jessica Murphy from Catholic Charities said.
It's happening at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School.
It's this Saturday from 9 A.M. until 11 A.M. Families are asked to enter only through the 19th Street parking lot entrance.