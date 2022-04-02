Annual Great War Event is bringing history to life

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - You can get a better idea of what it was like to live through World War I thanks to the work of a local museum.
The Indiana War museum in Vincennes is hosting its annual Great War Event this weekend.
You can see war reenactors and living history encampments.
Visitors can also see vintage planes and weapons demonstrations.
Those with the museum say the goal of events like this is to educate the public so they can better understand and appreciate American history.
"This is one of our main means of still educating the public about the first World War in this day and age as its largely fallen out of popularity in the schools," Brian Goodman, one of the World War I reenactors, said. "This is our way to teach them about the First World War and show them the original equipment and firearms and it's a big passion of all of ours."
The annual Great War Event continues at the Indiana Military Museum on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. A battle reenactment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.