Annual golf scramble to raise money for Vigo County education

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Education Foundation held their annual Fore the Kids Golf Scramble on Friday.
Teams competed to raise funds for educational programs and projects while playing in a tournament.
All proceeds of the event will go toward several enrichment opportunities for our schools. Executive Director Jane Nichols from the foundation say this is an important cause for the community.
The event was a success and leaders say that with school about to begin, our students should be getting the attention they deserve.