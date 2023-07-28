 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Annual golf scramble to raise money for Vigo County education

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Education Foundation held their annual Fore the Kids Golf Scramble on Friday. 

Teams competed to raise funds for educational programs and projects while playing in a tournament. 

All proceeds of the event will go toward several enrichment opportunities for our schools. Executive Director Jane Nichols from the foundation say this is an important cause for the community. 

The event was a success and leaders say that with school about to begin, our students should be getting the attention they deserve. 

Recommended for you