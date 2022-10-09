Annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial brings the community together

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department is using Fire Prevention Week to honor those who died trying to save others.
The annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial was held on Sunday at the Department Training Center.
Chief Bill Berry says, "It's a day of remembering. We never forget any of our firefighters who have fallen in the line of duty. I've been here 30 years and we've had two [deaths], Ralph Stott and John Schoffstall. It's just remembering and never forgetting those guys is what is special to all of us."
The chief says he would like to create a permanent memorial to fallen firefighters at the training center.
In the meantime, you can visit the Memorial Stone outside the Terre Haute Police Department.