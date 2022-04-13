Annual event in need of food vendors

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual celebration in southern Indiana is looking for more food vendors.
The 45th Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous is coming up Memorial Day weekend.
The event celebrates the color, costume, and lifestyle of the 18th century.
There will be battle re-enactments at the event.
There will also be vendor booths that'll give demonstrations and have items for sale.
There are several open food booths available for this year's event.
These are open to area non-for-profits and they can suggest food ideas to fit the period of the event.
If interested, you can call 812-257-5800 or email the food booth chair at krb762@aol.com.
The Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous takes place May 28 and 29.