...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected today and
tonight across central Indiana, with the highest amounts anticipated
across western and southwestern Indiana. This will produce lowland
and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White, and
Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight
tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 18.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Annual event in need of food vendors

After calling the event off last year, The Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous is back on for this summer

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual celebration in southern Indiana is looking for more food vendors.

The 45th Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous is coming up Memorial Day weekend.

The event celebrates the color, costume, and lifestyle of the 18th century.

There will be battle re-enactments at the event.

There will also be vendor booths that'll give demonstrations and have items for sale.

 There are several open food booths available for this year's event.

These are open to area non-for-profits and they can suggest food ideas to fit the period of the event.

If interested, you can call 812-257-5800 or email the food booth chair at krb762@aol.com.

The Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous takes place May 28 and 29.

