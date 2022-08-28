Annual Diversity Walk brings the Wabash Valley together

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The eighth annual Diversity Walk welcomes all people from all walks of life, to come together in unity and spread a message of respect and community.
Hundreds, if not thousands, of orange t-shirts filled Wabash Avenue on Saturday morning as the annual Diversity Walk took place. The 1.5-mile walk began at the corner of 6th and Ohio streets and made its way to the Indiana State University track.
Not one person at the walk was the same, and according to the president and CEO of the Hamilton Center, Melvin L. Burks, that is what makes it so special.
"It touches my heart to be able to be involved in something where individuals are coming here from different walks of life and they are feeling the love," Burks said.
The event was not just for people that look and sound different from one another. Zachery Pritcher, a recovering addict representing other recovery addicts, says the Diversity Walk allows people to create new bonds and relationships.
"To be able to be out here with everybody just having a great time, it means the world to us," he said. "A lot of people in my program are starting over clean and fresh so to see them out here building new relationships really means the world to us."
Pritcher mentioned that while he has an excitement for the event, it is more about how you can make others feel rather than yourself.
"Building community and being a part of something bigger than ourselves is ultimately what we are here for," Pritcher said.
Above all else, Burks wants the surrounding area to know the Terre Haute community welcomes any and everyone.
"We have people coming from all places," Burks said. "Coming here today to make sure that we bring the message that our community is inclusive."
Burks further explained that the event is proof that no matter what you might look like, how you might act, or even how you sound, you will always belong.