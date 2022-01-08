Annual Crackerbarrel Event gives community members the chance to speak with state lawmakers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Community members had a chance to hear from Vigo County's state legislators on Saturday.
This was at the annual Legislative Crackerbarrel event
This Q & A session took place at the Vigo County Public Library.
Legislators talked about the committees they serve on, the bills they have sponsored, and the impact upcoming laws will have on the community.
Senator John Ford, and representatives Tonya Pfaff, Bob Heaton, and Bruce Borders were all in attendance!
Organizers say this event serves as a direct line of communication between individuals and state law makers.
"We have this platform today so that individuals can come visit the library, and tell the legislators the issues they are facing -- that they would like to take to the state house," Strategic Communications Manager Elizabeth Scamihorn said.
Annual events like this give community members the chance to meet state legislators face-to-face in their hometowns!