Annual Chili Fest raising money to help college students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Winter may officially be over, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy some chili. That's exactly what this Wabash Valley nonprofit did as part of its annual event!
On Sunday, the United Campus Ministries (UCM) hosted its annual Chili Fest. This is the event's 34th year.
Folks throughout the area came to enjoy a variety of flavors of chili and snacks, and all of the money raised goes to help local college students. This will support students in a variety of ways including running the student food pantry.
If you missed out on Sunday's event, you can still get involved. UCM is hosting a silent auction that runs through the end of the month. You can find out more information by clicking here.