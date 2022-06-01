Annual charity race has a new home

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual charity race is moving to a new location.
The Quick Quack Trail Run is happening at Griffin Bike Park this year.
The race helps to race money for Catholic Charities.
Now, it's not your average 5K. Organizers say you can expect hills, obstacles, and even a floating bridge.
"It's not your typical road race, right? We know that we're gonna get people out there who are just gonna be out there for the adventure of running through those trails," Jennifer Buell, from Catholic Charities said.
The race is happening on June 18. You can register online by going to Catholic Charites' website.