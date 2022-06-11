Annual car show is raising money for local kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all car and truck enthusiasts! That's because Saturday was the Wabash Valley Rodders' annual car show.
Dozens of antique and traditional cars were dispersed throughout Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.
From Hot Rods to vintage trucks and collector cars, there were a variety of vehicles for all to enjoy. And not only was it a great time for the community to come together, but it was also time to raise money for a local organization
Money from Saturday's big show will go back to Project Clothe a Child.
The non-profit helps disadvantaged youth in a variety of ways.
"We are a family organization and everyone is like a family," Jim Wilkison, the president of the Wabash Valley Rodders, said. "We all appreciate the fact that we can give to someone, give to an organization."
At the end of the day, seven special unique vehicles also received top awards.