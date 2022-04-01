Annual Bird Festival set to take place

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dobbs Park will host the 4th annual Terre Haute Bird Festival on Saturday, April 2.
Take Flight Wildlife Education will have birds of prey on hand.
Families can also learn about the journey of Hummingbirds.
The International Crane Foundation will share about endangered whooping cranes in Indiana.
The Wabash Valley Audubon Society and the City Parks Department put on the event.
Bird Festival is happening from 1 P.M. until 5 P.M. at Dobbs Park.
It's free and open to the public.
There will be crafts, presentations, and even hikes!
The event will take place rain or shine.