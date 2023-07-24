Annual back-to-school bash planned for this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An event this weekend will help get families excited for a new school year.
Hamilton Center will hold its annual "We Live" back-to-school bash on Saturday, July 29 at Herz-Rose Park from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The free event will feature fun activities for children. There will be games, giveaways, bounce houses, and a three-on-three basketball tournament. Families can also enjoy live music and free good.
Several community partners will be on-hand to provide information on local resources, like after-school programming and vaccinations.
Registration is requested online at this link. Those who register will be entered into a drawing to win prizes on the day of the event.
“This year we feel that this event is more important than ever before,” said Melvin L Burks, CEO of Hamilton Center, Inc. “After a challenging year, we want to give these kids and their families a good first step towards recovery from their struggles.”