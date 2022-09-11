Animal welfare check leads to the rescue of 33 dogs

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of dogs are being rescued and rehabilitated after an animal neglect case. This comes after an animal welfare check out of Putnam County.
Over the weekend, Putnam County deputies along with Animal Care and Control rescued more than 30 dogs in deplorable conditions.
They found 32 German Shepherds and one Rottweiler in need of serious care.
The dogs are doing much better than when officers first found them, but they still need your help.
If you are interested in helping, donating, fostering, or adopting any of these dogs in need, contact Tammy Eastham with Animal Control at Putnamcoanimalcare@gmail.com.
