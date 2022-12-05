Animal Shelters facing over-capacity in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Animal shelters across the Wabash Valley are full and are struggling to accept any more animals.
The Terre Haute Humane Society is a dedicated shelter that promotes welfare and refuge for animals in Terre Haute. The shelter typically holds over 200 animals but is currently closer to 300.
The Humane Society is currently over-capacity and says it has a huge waitlist.
Unless a dog is injured or a danger to society, the shelter can't accept any more animals.
"Our problem is not a unique one. It's a situation that's really been crippling the entire country. most rescues and animal shelters are or have been running at overcapacity for over a few months now, " said Executive Director, Charles Brown.
Starting this weekend, the shelter will have an "Unwrap your adoption price event."
Ollie's canine campus is another shelter at capacity. It takes in strays, neglected animals, and other animals in need.
"We get calls every day five to ten calls a day, literally people wanting to surrender their dogs for whatever reason."
The rescue houses more than twenty dogs. It also takes care of dogs that have been boarded. That means there usually isn't space for new dogs to be surrendered.
The owner of Ollie's Canine Campus says there are many reasons are to why Terre Haute is facing this problem. He says the pandemic and inflation contribute to crowded shelters.
"And now, especially with inflation as well, people can't afford these dogs, so they are looking either to give up their dogs because they can't afford to feed them, take them to the vet, to care for them," said Owner Tom Kuhl.
The rescue sometimes makes exceptions for dogs that are severely injured.
Kuhl says the rescue has said yes too many times in the past and has struggled to pay for the dogs.
"We've had dogs taken in that have been in severe cases. They have been hit by a car or surgeries costing up to $5,000," said Kuhl.
The rescue plans to open up more space to hold more animals, and hopes to build its new space in spring 2023.
For more information on how to adopt, you can go to Ollie's Canine Campus here or The Terre haute Humane Society here.