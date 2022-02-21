Animal neglect and abuse cases may be more common than you think

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... East Fork White River, White River. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River, White River. .A combination of snow melt, plentiful rainfall, and partially frozen ground has led to flooding along much of the Wabash River, White River south of Centerton, and portions of the East Fork White River in western, central, and southern Indiana. Rainfall from this past Wednesday night through Thursday amounted to 1.5 to 2.5 inches. Expected moderate to heavy rainfall tonight and Tuesday, possibly totaling up to 2.10 inches, plus a mixed precipitation system coming Wednesday night through Thursday night will likely prolong flooding, and possibly recurrence of flooding on smaller waterways. Flooding along the main stem rivers is expected to continue into at least the first week of March. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday afternoon by around 1245 PM EST /1145 AM CST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 04... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Friday, March 04. * IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to 13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CST Monday /8:30 PM EST Monday/ the stage was 22.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Monday /8:30 PM EST Monday/ was 22.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.7 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, March 3. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&