Animal neglect and abuse cases may be more common than you think

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Across the Wabash Valley and beyond, some say, animal neglect and abuse cases are becoming more common.
Last Sunday, the Parke Vermillion County Humane Society rescued three neglected dogs. Just this morning, humane society workers rescued four more from an abandoned mobile home.
Rowdy, is just one of seven dogs that were rescued in the past week.
"We went out there and as soon as we opened the door, we saw the dogs and the environment they were in and we knew right away that they were [a part of] a neglect case," Michelle Farley, a vet tech at the Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society, said.
The dogs are a part of two ongoing animal neglect and abuse cases. The Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society says they normally see cases like this a couple of times a year. But they've seen a couple of cases just in the last seven days.
Farley says in the last year, she's seen more neglect cases than she's ever seen in nearly a decade of working there.
"It makes you think, what is going through their heads because a normal person would not treat their animals that way," she said.
Unlike many dogs, Rowdy and his friends were some of the lucky ones. Many others don't get the opportunity to heal and live a better life.
That is why workers at the humane society are stepping up! They're encouraging others to speak out. The goal is to prevent cases like these from happening in the future.
"If you see your neighbor leaving their animals there, or if you hear dogs barking and nobody is coming to check on them, please let authorities know so that we can check on them," she said.
She says the more people who speak up, the more animals like Rowdy will have a chance to find forever homes.
If you would like to help animals like Rowdy, you can give the humane society a call at (765) 492-3540.