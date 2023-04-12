Animal Control Commission Meeting further discuss overpopulation problem in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday, there was an animal control commission meeting. There, the community discussed the animal overpopulation problem in Vigo County.
Animal Commission board members, shelter employees, animal lovers, and city legal officials came to Wednesday's meeting. Everyone at the meeting agreed there is a significant animal overpopulation problem in Vigo County.
With so many animals going to local shelters and rescues, it's impossible to keep up with expenses. For the past couple of months, the board has been trying to figure out how to help shelters handle the cost.
An accumulation of $24,000 from the city licensing fees has been left untouched. The board plans to use that money to aid shelters. Groups can make requests up to $1,000 to the animal commission board and city legal for any expenditures. If the request is over $1,000, it has to be approved by the board, city legal, and council.
Through next month, the board plans on approving the written criteria to handle those requests.
"Once that is approved, and if we have any request between now and this next meeting for request for funds, then we will discuss and make recommendations on those," said Animal Control Commission Chair, Maggie Wheeler.
The owner of Saint Francis K-9 Rescue, Tom Kuhl, says this money will help, but it won't be enough.
"In today's world, $1,000 doesn't go very far. To treat a dog with heartworm positive costs $1,000," said Kuhl.
Kuhl says he believes they need to start getting more money from the city. His next step is to make a proposal to the Terre Haute Board of Public Works.
"About funding and for our spay and neutering clinic that we want to open on-site. We have the ability now; it's ready to be renovated. I just need funding to renovate it and open the doors," said Kuhl.
The next meeting will be on May 10.