Animal Control Commission Meeting further discuss overpopulation problem in Vigo County

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Thursday...April 13 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe,
Vigo

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

...Elevated Fire Risk Continues Today...

Dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated fire risk
across portions of central Indiana this afternoon. West-southwest
winds will back slightly to southwesterly while increasing today
...peaking around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph this
afternoon. This in combination with relative humidity values as
low as 25 to 30 percent...and dry vegetation...will lead to an
elevated risk of fire spreading quickly. Outdoor burning should be
avoided if possible, and any equipment that could generate sparks
should be handled with extra care.

  Updated
  • 0
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday, there was an animal control commission meeting. There, the community discussed the animal overpopulation problem in Vigo County.

Animal Commission board members, shelter employees, animal lovers, and city legal officials came to Wednesday's meeting. Everyone at the meeting agreed there is a significant animal overpopulation problem in Vigo County.

With so many animals going to local shelters and rescues, it's impossible to keep up with expenses. For the past couple of months, the board has been trying to figure out how to help shelters handle the cost.

An accumulation of $24,000 from the city licensing fees has been left untouched. The board plans to use that money to aid shelters. Groups can make requests up to $1,000 to the animal commission board and city legal for any expenditures. If the request is over $1,000, it has to be approved by the board, city legal, and council.

Through next month, the board plans on approving the written criteria to handle those requests.

"Once that is approved, and if we have any request between now and this next meeting for request for funds, then we will discuss and make recommendations on those," said Animal Control Commission Chair, Maggie Wheeler.

The owner of Saint Francis K-9 Rescue, Tom Kuhl, says this money will help, but it won't be enough.

"In today's world, $1,000 doesn't go very far. To treat a dog with heartworm positive costs $1,000," said Kuhl.

Kuhl says he believes they need to start getting more money from the city. His next step is to make a proposal to the Terre Haute Board of Public Works.

"About funding and for our spay and neutering clinic that we want to open on-site. We have the ability now; it's ready to be renovated. I just need funding to renovate it and open the doors," said Kuhl.

The next meeting will be on May 10.

