An upcoming event will give you the chance to have dinner on a Parke County covered bridge

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you ever wanted to have dinner on a covered bridge? An opportunity coming up in Parke County will let you do just that.
Officials in Parke County are set to host "Dine on a Covered Bridge" in Bridgeton.
Coming up on August 12, organizers will place dinner tables on the bridge, giving you the chance to eat. There's a social hour at 5:30 and then dinner at 6:30.
It costs $75 per person, and seats are limited.
If you want to reserve a seat, call 765-569-5226 or check out this link.