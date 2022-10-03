An investigation is ongoing after a Clay County shooting left one dead and two others injured

CLAY COUNTY - Ind. (WTHI) - Early Saturday morning the Clay County Sheriffs Office responded to a call about a shooting. Shortly after, they received another phone call where three men involved in the shooting pulled into a Pilot gas station to wait for an ambulance.
"Two wrongs do not make a right," Clay County Chief Deputy Josh Clarke said. "That can, potentially, prove itself here."
The first 911 call came around 1:50 in the morning on Saturday from a local woman claiming that he boyfriend had shot her.
Dispatch then received a second call. That caller reported that two men had been injured and were on their way to a hospital.
Chief Deputy Clarke explained what police believe happened by saying, "We believe the three men went to the females house in an attempt to confront here but they were heavily armed during that altercation...something was said, something was exchanged...but then the gunshots erupted."
Medical crews met the second caller along with the two other injured men at a Pilot gas station on state road 59 in Brazil, Indiana.
One of the men was dead by the time they arrives. they later identified him as 52-year-old Tim Haydon.
Emergency crews took the other injured man to a Terre Haute hospital with gunshot wounds.
Deputies say it's an investigation that may take some time.
"Essentially what we need to do as law enforcement is we need to make sure that we have all of the facts," Clarke said. "There have been no arrests made."
Deputies are still in the process of gathering all possible information. Because of this, News 10 is not releasing the names of everyone involved until deputies make the proper arrests.
"So now it is just a matter of getting all the particulars, getting all of the evidence, and getting all the stories and then we can move forward from there."
Chief Deputy Josh Clarke says that if you have any information about the incident to please call the Clay County sheriffs office. That number is 812-446-2535.