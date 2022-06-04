An investigation into a series of fires leads to an arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Terre Haute man is facing several charges after a fire broke out on Saturday.
Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says this happened on 2000 North 19th Street.
Crews were on scene for several hours on Saturday afternoon. They say 25% of the vacant structure was burned.
Chief Berry says the suspect of today's fire was also tied to another series of fires.
That was on the 2100 block of North 20th Street last Sunday. He says two houses were completely lost in the fire and a third was damaged.
The Terre Haute Police Department says 30-year-old Nikki Canulli has since been charged. He faces four counts of arson and two counts of burglary.