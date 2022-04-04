An inside look of the Terre Haute Convention Center just days away from opening its doors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After a year and a half of construction, the convention center in downtown Terre Haute is just days away from opening its doors to the public.
Right now, they are just waiting for a few final shipments of inventory.
News 10 got an inside look of the building.
The building's exterior is very modern, and that theme continues when you walk through the doors.
General manager, Tennille Wanner says it's turned out better than she could have ever imagined.
"The renderings are always beautiful, but when you get the finished product...it's I mean...Garmong has just done a superior job."
The building is home to several ballrooms, meeting rooms, and a state-of-the-art kitchen.
Wanner says a lot of thought went into every little detail.
The windows provide natural light throughout the building -- making it warm and inviting. All meeting rooms have touch screens to showcase what is taking place. The lights are all automatic, and the building connects to both the Hilton Garden Inn and the Larry Bird Museum. That will open in 2023.
Wanner says this building will serve the community in more ways than one.
"It's a convention center, but we don't just do conventions. We can do weddings, we can do banquets and small day meetings. If you're looking to just have a quarterly sales meeting -- this is a great place to do that."
Not only are renters getting the space, but they are also getting quite the culinary experience.
The kitchen is the largest in all of Indiana for a building its size.
All of their menus are created in-house -- with the help of executive chef, Sunny Workman. Workman says her goal is to work closely with her clients and create a taste that meets their vision.
"Based on their wants and needs, what they're looking for…if they are wanting something exotic, or if they are wanting just a simple boxed lunch. We do just about anything you would like," Workman said.
Workman says the staff is there to make themselves a part of the community. They strive to use mostly local produce.
Both Wanner and Workman hope the convention center will help bring more people to Terre Haute and drive more local business.
The grand opening is Saturday, April 9th.
All are welcome to check out the convention center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.