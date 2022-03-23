An initiative to install security cameras in a Linton cemetery has been denied - one resident says the fight is not over

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several residents are now advocating for more security measures to be taken around the cemetery, but a recent initiative to install security cameras is now facing some hurdles.
The Greene County grave theft incidents have been ongoing for months -- two women have been arrested in connection with the thefts.
As of Wednesday, they have not yet been formally charged.
The arrest came after Greene County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a welfare check and saw many incriminating items.
Sheriff Terry Wade with the Greene County Sheriff's Office tells News 10 he has returned items to at least nine families.
"We found several solar lights, we found figurines, a couple of lamp posts, and then some flowers, wreaths, Christmas decorations, and one specific item from a victim in Linton."
A former resident of Linton -- Tera Orman -- is one of them. Her daughter's burial site was robbed of many keepsakes.
After hearing other community members' stories, Orman came up with the idea to install security cameras in the local cemetery. Her request was denied last week by the Mayor of Linton, as well as the city council.
News 10 reached out to the mayor's office for comment, but he was not available.
However, here's what Orman tells us…
"It was going to be too costly, and that it wouldn't cover 100% of the cemetery, so we suggested putting trail cameras at the gate, and he said he didn't want to visit that idea."
Orman says she respects the decision, but she still does not agree.
"If you have a security camera at a park and have a security camera at a funeral home, and even right here at the mayor's office...right there in the city. Why can't we have them at the cemetery?"
Orman says the fight is not over, it's just on pause.
She hopes to bring the security suggestions back to leaders in the community again soon for re-discussion.
For now, the investigation is still ongoing.
Sheriff Wade says there are still many unclaimed items. He says to call the Greene County Sheriff's Office if you want to have a look.
That number is 812-384-4411.