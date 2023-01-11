An Indiana House bill could allow terminally ill patients to cut their life short to avoid further pain and suffering

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana house bill could allow terminally ill patients to cut their life short to avoid pain.
House Bill 1011 mirrors a law that's been in place for several decades in Oregon.
It would allow someone who has six or fewer months to live the chance to end their life with medicine.
With this bill, there would be several regulations that lawmakers say would prevent it from being abused.
With this bill, there would be several regulations that lawmakers say would prevent it from being abused.
A person would have to submit a request to end their life with medicine in writing.
They would have to have two doctors diagnose them with a terminally ill disease with fewer than six months to live.
The disease also must be considered "incurable."
The person also cannot be suffering from depression or any other mental illness.
The medication would also be self-administered.
Rep. Matt Pierce, a Democrat from Bloomington wrote the bill.
He says it could help suffering patients "die with dignity".
"Anybody who is coercing someone into taking the medication, or administers it for them, kind of forces it on them, is a level one felony which essentially equals murder. So, there's kind of no messing around here," Pierce said.
