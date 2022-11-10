An expired license plate lands two behind bars for drug accusations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men are facing charges in Vigo County after police stopped a car with expired tags.
It happened just before 5:00 on Wednesday evening around 2nd Avenue and North 24th Street in Terre Haute.
Police said the driver was Thomas Boatman,51, of Clinton. A passenger in the car was identified as Eric Wise,47, of Terre Haute.
Police said they noticed suspicious activity, so they started a search.
There was marijuana, paraphernalia, cocaine and methamphetamine allegedly in Boatman's car.
Boatman was charged with the following:
- Possession of Methamphetamine prior conviction, Felony 5
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony 6
- Possession of Cocaine, Felony 6
- Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor
Wise was charged with:
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony 6