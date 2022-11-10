 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

An expired license plate lands two behind bars for drug accusations

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men are facing charges in Vigo County after police stopped a car with expired tags. 

It happened just before 5:00 on Wednesday evening around 2nd Avenue and North 24th Street in Terre Haute. 

Police said the driver was Thomas Boatman,51, of Clinton. A passenger in the car was identified as Eric Wise,47, of Terre Haute.

Boatman and Wise

Left: Thomas Boatman  Right: Eric Wise

Police said they noticed suspicious activity, so they started a search. 

There was marijuana, paraphernalia, cocaine and methamphetamine allegedly in Boatman's car. 

Boatman was charged with the following:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine prior conviction, Felony 5
  • Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony 6
  • Possession of Cocaine, Felony 6
  • Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor 
  • Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor 

Wise was charged with:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony 6

Recommended for you