"An exercise in helping them and local officials..." Clay Co., leaders need community's help to expand internet access

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Internet access has become a necessity. That's why it has become a major focus in Clay County.
But, right now there's a discrepancy on just how strong the internet is in the area. According to the FCC, Clay County is 93% broadband ready. Clay County Commissioner Marty Heffner said he's not sure how accurate that is given his own experience.
"They said my house was broadband ready," he said. "I have like 1.5 megabits and our IT guy tells me that's like no service at all, which I tend to agree with."
This is one of several reasons Heffner and other county leaders are spending millions of dollars on expanding broadband access.
Heffner said the county has received several grants to work with JOINK and Charter Communications. Heffner said they were able to provide inter to over 700 homes last year.
Still, Heffner and leaders need help from the community to further their efforts. A test from the Indiana Farm Bureau will help.
The farm bureau is offering an online speed test. Users will receive an analysis of how quick their internet is. Then, that data will be sent off to government agencies to help analyze what areas need to be strengthened.
The farm bureau's Katrina Hall said it's an easy way to help everyone.
"Continued input from residents is really an exercise in helping themselves and assisting local officials," she said.
Heffner said information from the test will be a huge help. If a need is proven, more money could come to the area. So, Heffner is asking everyone to take some time to complete the test.
"Take it two or three, four different times of the day," he said. "It's very important to participate and it will help us all out."
To take the test, click here.