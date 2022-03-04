An argument over face coverings leads to a stabbing

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- An argument at a Walmart over face coverings leads to a stabbing.
A two-day investigation landed 56-year-old James Abrams of Freedom, Indiana in jail.
The Owen County Sheriff's Office said the stabbing happened Sunday, February 27.
Abrams and the alleged victim argued inside the Spencer Walmart over face coverings.
In the parking lot, the victim claims Abrams slapped him.
The victim said he then pushed Abrams away, who then stabbed him in the back.
Abrams is free on bond.